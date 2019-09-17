Kodela death: Cong.suspects ‘harassment’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former 20-point Programme Committee chairman N. Tulasi Reddy said it appeared as though former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was subjected to a “lot of mental harassment.”

He said the death of the former Speaker was “most unexpected.” He said the post-mortem would bring out the truth.

In a press release on behalf of his party, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said that the Congress was shocked at learning that the former Speaker committed suicide.

He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.