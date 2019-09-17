Kodela death: Cong.suspects ‘harassment’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former 20-point Programme Committee chairman N. Tulasi Reddy said it appeared as though former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was subjected to a “lot of mental harassment.”
He said the death of the former Speaker was “most unexpected.” He said the post-mortem would bring out the truth.
In a press release on behalf of his party, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said that the Congress was shocked at learning that the former Speaker committed suicide.
He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor