Judicial inquiry into custodial death sought

Human Rights Forum Krishna district Convenor G. Rohith has appealed district Collector, A. Md. Imtiyaz, to order a judicial inquiry into the custodial death of an unknown person in Ajit Singh Nagar police station.

