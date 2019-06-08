Human Rights Forum Krishna district Convenor G. Rohith has appealed district Collector, A. Md. Imtiyaz, to order a judicial inquiry into the custodial death of an unknown person in Ajit Singh Nagar police station.
Judicial inquiry into custodial death sought
Staff Reporter
Vijayawada ,
June 08, 2019 08:21 IST
Staff Reporter
Vijayawada ,
June 08, 2019 08:21 IST
more-in
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 8, 2019 11:21:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/judicial-inquiry-into-custodial-death-sought/article27694179.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story