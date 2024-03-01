Jaibhimrao Bharat Party announces Dastagiri as its candidate from Pulivendula

March 01, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Shaik Dastagiri, an accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, joined the Jaibhimrao Bharat Party (JBP) on February 29 (Thursday).

JBP president and advocate Jada Sravan Kumar welcomed Dastagiri into the party and announced his candidature from the Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

Mr. Sravan Kumar wished that Dastagiri should win the election with a thumping majority over Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Sravan Kumar had appeared for Dastagiri in a kidnap case in the A.P. High Court recently. Dastagiri had turned approver in the high-profile murder and sensed a threat to his life from the perpetrators of the crime that rocked the State.