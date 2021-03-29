Jagan to lay stone for retaining wall

A boon for flood-prone areas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the construction of 1.5-km retaining wall alongside the Krishna river to protect the residential areas of Krishnalanka and Ranigari Thota from inundation during floods. The project will cost ₹125 crore.

Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Chief Minister’s programme coordinator T. Raghu Ram, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and others inspected the arrangements for the ceremony on Monday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the completion of the retaining wall would put an end to the fears of thousands of families residing in flood-prone areas.

Mr. Imtiaz said the retaining wall was a permanent solution for flooding in the areas every year and it would give relief to over 3,000 families residing there. Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu was present.