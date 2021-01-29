‘Include gopalamitras in MAITRI programme’

The MP was speaking at the committee meeting for the Ministry in New Delhi.

Narasaraopet Member of Parliament Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu has urged Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh to include 2,800 gopalamitras in Union government’s Multi-purpose AI Technician in Rural India (MAITRI) programme where artificial insemination technicians are being trained and given cash incentives.

The MP was speaking at the committee meeting for the Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday to review the progress of National Artificial Insemination programme.

Milk productivity

The MP further said that milk productivity of cattle through artificial insemination of 50,000 bulls in Guntur district was being done.

The MP said: “Through the combined force of AP-Amul project and NAIP, dairy farmers in Andhra Pradesh are marching towards better income through higher productivity cattle.”