Helpdesk for voters inaugurated in Guntur

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a voter helpdesk at the 83rd ward secretariat here and said that helpdesks were one-stop information centres for any kind of queries relating to voting rights.

Mr. Yadav said helpdesks had been set up at all the 207 ward secretariats in the town and people could know the details of vote by showing their EPIC card, their name or door number. Further, helpdesks would be set up in all municipalities , he said.

Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha said that a helpdesk had been set up at the GMC office, besides in all 207 ward secretariats.

Google Maps

Further, all polling stations had been given Google Maps location access.

A voter helpline had been activated and the details had been sent to all tax payers. Voters could even know their voting right on their cellphones, she said.