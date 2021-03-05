Helpdesk for voters inaugurated in Guntur

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a voter helpdesk at the 83rd ward secretariat here and said that helpdesks were one-stop information centres for any kind of queries relating to voting rights.
Mr. Yadav said helpdesks had been set up at all the 207 ward secretariats in the town and people could know the details of vote by showing their EPIC card, their name or door number. Further, helpdesks would be set up in all municipalities , he said.
Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha said that a helpdesk had been set up at the GMC office, besides in all 207 ward secretariats.
Google Maps
Further, all polling stations had been given Google Maps location access.
A voter helpline had been activated and the details had been sent to all tax payers. Voters could even know their voting right on their cellphones, she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath