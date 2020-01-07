‘Help city top Swachh rankings’

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh called upon the citizens to take up ‘Nadu-Nedu’ Swachh Vijayawada campaign as part of the efforts to make the city top the Swachh Survekshan 2020 rankings.

At a press conference here, Mr. Venkatesh said that the city has been ranked 18 in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 League Rankings (Quarter 2) and is the only city in South India to find a place in the top 20 cities.

He said that in the third and final quarter the city scored 5,800 out of 6,000 marks which is a good sign and cooperation of the citizens in giving feedback about the city’s sanitation would help it top the rankings. He said citizen feedback is crucial for Swachh rankings.

“People are requested go to the Citizen Feedback section of the website www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org and submit their feedback. Also, people can use the SS2020 Citizen Feedback app on smartphones to register their feedback,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

He asked people of colonies, colleges, NGOs, residential welfare associations and others to take part in the Nadu-Nedu campaign by cleaning their surrounding areas. “People can select blind spots in their neighbourhood and take a picture of it before cleaning, then clean it and take a picture later. They can send the pictures to VMC on 81819 60909 and a committee of corporation will select the best and appreciate the groups participating,” he said.

VMC will give all support like tools, tractors and others to the groups that take up the initiative, he said.