Heavy overnight rain pounds Vijayawada

September 12, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Restoration work in progress after boulders rolled off the Indrakeeladri hillside in Vijayawada due to an overnight spell of heavy rain, on Monday.

Restoration work in progress after boulders rolled off the Indrakeeladri hillside in Vijayawada due to an overnight spell of heavy rain, on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Heavy overnight rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning, left many streets in Vijayawada waterlogged and a few low-lying areas inundated.

The city, from 8.30 a.m. on September 10 (Sunday) till 8.30 a.m. on September 11 (Monday), recorded 112.1 mm of rainfall. The maximum temperature in the city hovered below 35 degrees Celsius. The highest rainfall of 126.2 mm was recorded in Amaravati during the same time.

Boulders rolled down the Indrakeeladri hillside affecting traffic for some time, while a eucalyptus tree on the premises of Bapu Museum was uprooted due to the strong gales during the night. No injuries were reported in the incidents. Waterlogging was reported near the Pandit Nehru Bus Station, NTR Circle and Kanuru.

Heavy rain will continue for the next two days in north coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the east-west trough that now runs from a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood to west central Bay of Bengal off north coastal Andhra Pradesh extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, said a bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As of date, while Guntur and Krishna districts have received excess rainfall, the districts of Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Nellore, West Godavari and a few districts in Rayalaseema have received deficit rainfall. All other districts have seen normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon. The overall State deficit stands at 15% at present.

The IMD has sounded a note of caution to the public to avoid stepping outside as thunderstorms will continue for the next two days at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

