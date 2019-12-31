Vijayawada

Handloom, handicraft exhibition from today

A replica of the London Bridge erected at Punnami Ghat ahead of the Handloom Handicrafts Fun Fair Exhibition in the city.

A replica of the London Bridge erected at Punnami Ghat ahead of the Handloom Handicrafts Fun Fair Exhibition in the city.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Over 100 stalls are set up, says organiser

At the Punnami Ghat here, a replica of the London Bridge has been built as an entrance to the Handloom and Handicraft Fun Fair Exhibition, the gates of which will be opened to the denizens from Tuesday.

Exhibition organiser M. Rajasekhar said that the exhibition would be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 3 p.m. onwards on Sunday and calendar holidays. The 45-day-long exhibition would be the one-stop-shop for all the denizens in the city as it arranged more than 100 stalls showcasing handicrafts, apparels, jewellery, upholstery and many more.

Amusement rides

Mr. Rajasekhar said that exhibition also had a range of amusement rides such as giant wheels and trains that would keep children excited. He also said special discounts would be given to schools bringing the students to the exhibition.

Exhibition Manager Vijaya Paul said that the exhibition has given employment to about 200 people directly and about 500 people indirectly.

