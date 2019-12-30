Governor pats Humpy for winning world championship

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy for winning the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship title in Moscow on Saturday.

“I congratulate Koneru Humpy for becoming the World Women’s Rapid Champion in Chess. She brought great pride to Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu community all over the world and I wish her more success in her future endeavours,” the Governor tweeted.

Record win

Ms. Humpy won the championship title after drawing the game against Lei Tingjie of China.

With this win, Ms. Humpy has become only the second Indian to win the rapid gold in the open section, after Vishwanathan Anand who won the title in the current format in 2017.