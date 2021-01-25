Vijayawada

Gold, silver seized, 4 held

Task Force police displaying the seized gold and silver ornaments in Vijayawada on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: handout

Sleuths of the Police Commissioner’s Task Force on Sunday conducted a raid at Bandar locks and took four persons into custody, and seized 1.75 kg of gold jewellery and 1.43 kg of silver ornaments, which were not having proper documents.

The team, led by Task Force Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao and ACP G.V. Ramana Murthy, took Krishnakanth Varma, Karan Singh and Dileep Singh of Rajasthan and Tohit Thomar of Madhya Pradesh, who checked into a lodge, into custody. They came from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

The task force seized the jewellery and hand over the four persons to Governorpet police for further action.

