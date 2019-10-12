Girls can reach new heights with parents’ support, says Minister

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanita said that the State government is giving top priority to the welfare of the girl child in the State, and urged parents and guardians to utilise government schemes aimed at ensuring their protection and welfare.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched the Amma Vodi scheme to ensure that every child in the State, regardless of his or her family background, goes to school.

On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, the Minister interacted with female students at the Zilla Parishad High School in Nidamanuru and launched the poster of ‘YSR Kishori Vikasam’ at the event organised by Mahita, Plan India, Girls Advocacy Alliance and Child Line 1098 Vijayawada.

“Girls are capable of achieving any goal that they set for themselves and can reach new heights. Towards this, parents have an extremely important role to play,” Ms. Vanita said.

Parent-teacher meetings

She instructed Deputy Education Officer M. Chandrakala to ensure that parent-teacher meetings were held in schools every month in order to make the parents aware of their children’s progress at school.

Mahita State co-ordinator Gode Prasad, Child Line 1098 district co-ordinator Arava Ramesh, and officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department attended the event.