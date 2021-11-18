Ghantasala birth centenary fete in Vizag on December 4

District-level singing competitions to be held to mark the event

Minister for Tourism and Culture M. Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said the centenary celebrations of legendary Telugu singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao’s birth anniversary would be organised on a grand scale in Visakhapatnam on December 4.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of the Tourism, Culture and Sports wings, the Minister said Ghantasala was born in 1922 at Chowtapalli village under Gudivada mandal of Krishna district, and sang more than 10,000 songs in not just Telugu, but also in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. He said there was a need to glorify the great singer who had done the Telugu land proud.

Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Rajat Bhargav instructed District Collectors to organise district-level singing competitions, and said a book on Ghantasala’s life and achievements would be released on the occasion.

Mr. Bhargava said to mark International AIDS Day on December 1, awareness meetings should be organised in every district against use of drugs by the youth and their harmful impact on their lives, besides blood donation camps and awareness drives on organ donation.

He said Vice-Chancellors of universities, principals of colleges in the State should be told to organise awareness events on November 26 that marks Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day.

Tourism festivals

Minister Rao directed the tourism officials to promote tourism by hosting festivals such as Visakha Utsavam in Visakhapatnam, Gandikota Utsavam in Kadapa district and Lepakshi festival in Anantapur district and find local sponsors to support the events.

He directed Mr. Bhargava to write to the Centre requesting it to help promote Lepakshi, Kondapalli, Pedana, Srikalahasti and Venkatagiri regions in the state to acquire world heritage tags for them. He said boating activity in tourist spots like Bhavani Island, Pochavaram and Nagarjuna Sagar should be revived effectively.

The Minister wanted the officials to ensure proper infrastructure facilities at the nine command control centres established in the State to ensure safe boat ride for tourists.

He said at least 34 of the total 46 hotels belonging to the Tourism Department should be handed over to operation and maintenance agencies by December 1.

Mr. Bhargava informed the Minister that the Hyatt Hotels and Resorts had come forward to construct hotels in Tirupati Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, while the Oberoi Group was ready to establish hotels at Tirupati, Horsely Hills, Pichukalanka, Gandikota and Visakhapatnam (Annavaram) regions and that MoUs would be signed with the respective companies after release of G.O.s on the projects.