Four-day ‘Ignite’ to begin in Tirupati today

CM to inaugurate State police duty meet

The Andhra Pradesh Police will organise the first AP State Police Duty Meet at A.R. Grounds in Tirupati from January 4 to 7.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the meet titled ‘Ignite’ virtually on the first day. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Ministers, Parliament Members, MLAs, MLCs, police officials ,Vice-Chancellors, Registrars, research scholars, students of various IITs and universities will attend the programme.

A symposium on ‘Cyber security and women safety’, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT, IISER, Tirupati and signing of MoU with International Institute of Digital Technology and Skill Development Corporation will be part of the event.

Experts in cyber crimes and technology will speak on ‘recent trends in cyber crimes’, ‘cyber hygiene’, ‘online loan frauds’, ‘crime against women’ and ‘AP Police Technological outreach in controlling crime against women. Presentation of outdoor demos by AP Special Commando forces will be an added attraction in the annual duty meet.

Many private companies, AP Crime Investigation Department (CID), HDFC Bank and other organisations are technology partners for the four-day event.

Special Correspondent from Tirupati adds: Sunday witnessed the rehearsal of some of the events on display, including outdoor demonstration and rescue mission by the Andhra Pradesh Special Commando Forces, breath-taking adventure shows and crime detection by sniffer dogs, live disposal scenario by bomb detection squad and so on. As many as forty IPS officers and 1500 plus policemen from the entire country will participate in various competitions. Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Enforcement Bureau) Rishant Reddy and other officials took part.