Flying within limits

While operating drones can be a lot of fun, it is crucial that owners abide by all regulations or risk facing strict action.

Like any aircraft or vehicle, a drone also needs to have a Unique Identification Number (UIN) by registering with the DGCA on its website and its operator (known as remote pilot) and needs to have a license to operate it with the specific purpose mentioned. According to recent guidelines, those selling drones must ensure that a UIN is obtained by the purchaser like it is done for road vehicles.

Drones flying above 200 feet from ground level need to obtain permission from the DGCA. Those used only for recreational purposes and below that height need to take permission from the Deputy Superintendents of Police or Assistant Commissioners of Police for that particular area.

If the owner wishes to operate in a new area, permission will have to be taken from the relevant authority by mentioning a specific timeframe and purpose for its operation.

No-fly zones

There are six no-fly zones like airports, temples and defence installations. Superintendents of Police have the authority to declare any area as a no-fly zone given the circumstances.

After obtaining permission from the DGCA on purchase of a drone, it needs to be registered with the Special Branch of Police in that district/city. Usage in Andhra Pradesh has been limited to photography and videography of events like weddings, or large public meetings. Police have been using it to keep a watch on security aspects.

In Anantapur district, no permissions have been obtained so far to operate drones nor has any equipment been registered with the Special Branch, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu told The Hindu. The Police Department has three drones in Anantapur and qualified trained operators to utilise them for crime detection for traffic/crowd control as and when needed. The Forest Department and police in Chittoor district had toyed with the idea of using drones for keeping an eye on the movements of red sanders smugglers in Seshachalam.