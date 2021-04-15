Vijayawada

Fire Service Week commences

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department launched ‘Fire Service Week’ here on Wednesday on the occasion of National Fire Service Day.

Fire Services staff led by directors K. Jayaram Naik and P.V. Ramana paid homage to the 10 martyrs from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kashmir, who lost their lives while saving lives in fire mishaps in the past year, at the Commemoration Parade organised at the Fire department State headquarters here.

Officers also took out a rally on M.G. Road marking the beginning of Fire Service Week, which is aimed at creating awareness among the people on kitchen safety, electrical safety and others.

During the week, the Department planned to take up various activities involving the public. On Thursday, all the fire safety and rescue equipment will be exhibited and demonstrated at public places.

Later on Friday, inspection of residential areas to demonstrate LPG and electrical safety measures would be conducted under all the fire station limits. Fire prevention lectures, drills in educational institutions, industries, fuel stations, hospitals and other places would be organised later.

