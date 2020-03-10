‘Fee reimbursement dueswill be cleared by March 30’

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday that the government would clear fee reimbursement dues relating to the last year and three-quarters of the present financial year before March 30.

At a review meeting on higher education, Mr. Jagan said the government had chalked out plans to make fee reimbursement in time. The payments would be made at the end of every quarter of the academic year.

“Colleges would also benefit from the in-time payments for which we need a sustainable fee structure/system,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would accord top priority to standards in the education and made it clear that the onus lies on the officials. Studies should not be a burden to students and the government policies on the subject should be highly sustainable, he said.

Panel submits proposals

The Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission has submitted its proposals on fee to be collected in the colleges.

APHERMC Chairman Eswaraiah, AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra were present.