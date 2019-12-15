Fashion or sport, they are second to none

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) member V. Gandhi Babu has lauded the efforts of the parents of special children to ensure that they got into the mainstream.

Speaking at the Ability Festival organised by the Autism Research and Multidisciplinary School, under Abhaya Care Foundation, in the city on Saturday, he said that many special children proved their talent in sports and games and other events.

Another member of the commission V.S.V. Krishna Kumar appealed to the school management to encourage the special children to participate in different events to improve their abilities.

The school correspondent and researcher Sidhu Ma said that a child from the institute had participated in a cycling competition recently and won prize at the national level.

Help organisation secretary N.V.S. Rammohan praised the school management for organising the festival which would help identify the hidden talents among the children.

Ramp walk

Later, the students participated in a ramp walk amid huge applause. They put on display different varieties of dishes prepared by them in the eat-street on the occasion.

Gateway Consultancy of Bangalore representative Satyanand, Terre De Homes organiser M. Anand and the commission members distributed prizes to the winners of the competitions.