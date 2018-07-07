DRDO begins preparation of Wildlife Management Plan

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the State Forest department and mangrove experts has begun preparation for the ‘Wildlife Management Plan’ (WMP) within the 10 km-radius from the site proposed for the Missile Test Launch Facility in Krishna district. The WMP is mandatory for stage II clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to get the land for the project.

In the environment clearance (Stage-I) issued in May 2017, the MoEF sought the WMP, ensuring conservation and management of the wildlife present in the site including 46 hectares in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary at Gullalamoda village of Nagayalanka mandal in Krishna district.

Of the 154.42 hectares proposed for the project, the launch facility will be developed in 6.07 hectares and the technical facility in 130.15 hectares. The technical area and test area are likely to be connected by a barge through the Krishna, according to an official document of the MoEF.

According to the environmental guidelines, the project proponent must rope in experts for preparing the WMP, which would be cleared and forwarded by the Forest department authorities.

In a text message to The Hindu, In-Charge Divisional Forest Officer (Eluru Wildlife Division) Mr. Nageswara Rao said the preparation of the WMP would commence within a week. Until now, the mangrove and wetland experts collected the geographical and wildlife data.

Fishing cat (Prionailurus viverrinus), endangered Olive Ridley turtle, golden jackal, Indian smooth-coated otter and mudskipper are the four major wild and marine species documented by the State wildlife authorities earlier in the site. All the major species would be included in the WMP that aims at conservation and management by the DRDO. The conflict between the local communities and the wildlife was predicted once the defence project was operational and the WMP ought to explore the alternative action plan to avoid disturbance to the habitat of the wildlife, particularly the fishing cat. According to sources, the DRDO will get the WMP ready by July end.