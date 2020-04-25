Domestic violence: help is just a call away for victims

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has launched WhatsApp and helpdesk numbers to protect women from domestic violence and harassment during lockdown.

Victims can complain to WhatsApp No. 6301411137 for assistance. They can also use Helpdesk Nos. 9701056808 (director R. Suez) or 9603914511 (secretary M.J. Nirmala), according to Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

“It has come to our notice that due to prolonged lockdown some unwanted developments and arguments are taking place in families, which are leading to physical and mental harassment and violence. The Mahila Commission will come to the rescue of such women on receiving the grievance,” Ms. Padma said.

“The commission will provide accommodation, medical aid and counselling to the women, migrant women workers and pregnant women and their family members, who were facing domestic violence."

Disha Centres

It may be recalled that Disha Centres have received about 100 calls on physical and mental harassment, torture and violence in last 30 days. The CID police registered more than 80 cyber crime, including a few women harassment, cases during lockdown in the State.