Discoms move to put in place real-time monitoring system

Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies (Discoms) are exploring the possibility of putting in place a real-time monitoring system and creating additional infrastructure for enhancing the quality of three-phase free power supply for nine hours to the agriculture sector.

It will aid in the detection of overloading of Distribution Transformers (DTRs) and other technical snags and facilitate immediate rectification.

The proposed system also helps in measuring agriculture consumption accurately and energy audit efficiently.

Monthly reports

Besides, the Discoms are gearing up to submit monthly reports on the metering status of DTRs, feeders and consumers to the Central Electricity Authority as per the directions of the Union Ministry of Power, according to official sources.

Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy issued instructions to the officials of power utilities to take necessary steps for improving the supply to farm sector which topped government’s priority list, pointing out that the government fulfilled its commitment to provide ₹10,061 crore towards the subsidy to agriculture services for 2020-21.

Mounting losses

Officials of the Energy Department informed the Minister that the losses of power utilities which stood at ₹7,070 crore as on March 31, 2014, reached a whopping ₹33,420 crore by the end of December 2019. The operational and capital expenditure of utilities also increased manifold.

The Minister said the Discoms had to face a severe financial crisis due to high-cost renewable energy purchases and unavoidable payment of fixed-costs to thermal power generators to accommodate the high-cost renewable power. However, the government was striving to enable the Discoms to achieve the much-needed turnaround.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant said in spite of the hardships, efforts were being made to improve efficiencies and reduce costs and pass the benefit to consumers.