‘Deepavali decibels in city high’

While the city witnessed a drop in the air pollution levels this Deepavali, there was a rise in the noise pollution levels, according to a Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) survey.

Based on a Supreme Court order which directed that surveys must be conducted in the cities a week before and after Deepavali, the APPCB, following the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), selected three areas in the city: Benz circle, Governorpeta and Yanamalakuduru.

Noise and air quality

Officials carried out a survey in the select location on October 21, seven days before the festival, to check noise levels from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Similarly, tests for ambient air quality levels was conducted for 24 hours, starting from 6 a.m. on October 21 to measure the concentration of suspended particulate matter (SPM), Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Dioxide in the air.

The same survey was repeated on October 27 as well. APPCB Junior Scientific Officer, B.V. Prasad said while the air pollution levels were within the Board’s standards, noise pollution levels have exceeded the prescribed limits.

“A week before the festival, noise levels recorded at Yanamalukuduru was 61.42 dB and it rose to 66.26 dB on Deepavali. At Benz Circle, noise levels prior to the festival was 67.64dB, and on Deepavali, it stood at 72dB. Similarly, at Governorpeta, noise levels before and after the festival were at 61.86 dB and 68.4 dB respectively,” he said.

Some solace

However, Mr. Prasad also pointed out that this year, the air pollution levels were within the limits prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

“At Yanamalakuduru, the PM10 levels before and after the festival were at 47 g/m3 and 89 g/m3 respectively. At Benz Circle, the PM10 levels increased from 47 g/m3 to 89 g/m3 on deepavali and at Governorpeta, the air pollution levels rose from 44 g/m3 to 104 g/m3,” he said.