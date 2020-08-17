CPI demands govt. to pressure Centre for SCS

Onus on CM to see that State gets its due, say leaders

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to ask their MPs to tender resignations and mount pressure on the Central Government to accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that he was not able to understand the logic behind Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks that the State could not achieve SCS as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was strong at the Centre.

“The BJP, when in Opposition at the time of State bifurcation, had demanded that the residuary State should be given SCS for 10 years against then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s promise of five years. But soon after coming to power, the BJP was denying SCS. It was not correct on the part of Mr. Jagan to search for excuses,” he said.