Coronavirus | Five staff members of Durga Malleswara Swamy temple test positive

Management of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devastanam is taking measures to sanitise Indrakeeladri after five members of the Endowments department staff tested COVID-19 positive.
The temple, which was closed due to COVID-19, was opened after the lockdown and officials had allowed ‘darshanam’ to devotees who booked tickets online.
Endowments officials had taken measures to sanitise queue lines, sanctum sanctorum, parking spaces, waiting halls, kesakandana shala and other places and had asked the devotees to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“An officer, two veda pandits, and two clerical staff who were on duty atop Indrakeeladri have been infected. The temple premises have been sanitised and we have started allowing pilgrims for darshan,” an Endowments officer said on Saturday.
“We have asked the infected employees not to come for duty for the safety of the devotees and other staff. Steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease,” the officer added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath