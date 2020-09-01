Vijayawada

Collector reaches out to maths teacher

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz interacting with maths teacher T. Venkateswara Rao in Vijayawada on Monday.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz interacting with maths teacher T. Venkateswara Rao in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz met the mathematics teacher-turned-street vendor T. Venkateswara Rao at BRTS Road in the city a day after The Hindu published a report highlighting the plight of Mr. Rao.

Mr. Imtiaz, along with officials, on Monday reached out to Mr. Rao who was selling footwear on BRTS Road near Padavalarevu as part of his new daily routine.

According to a release, Mr. Imtiaz offered a contract job and a loan facility to set up a better business and asked Mr. Rao to choose one of it. Mr. Rao will meet Mr. Imtiaz at his office on Tuesday for further proceedings.

Mr. Rao lost job as a part-time teacher due to COVID pandemic and resorted to selling footwear to make ends meet.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 8:41:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/collector-reaches-out-to-maths-teacher/article32492975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story