Vijayawada

CM expresses shock over MLC’s sudden demise

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock and grief at the sudden demise of his party MLC Mohammed Karimunnisa. The late MLC, who had attended the Council session on November 19 morning, died of a heart attack in the night.

In a statement on November 20, the Chief Minister said Karimunnisa belonged to the Muslim Minority community in Vijayawada and was a leader with enormous talent. She grew from the stature of a Corporator to a Member of the Legislative Council due to her leadership qualities. He conveyed his profound grief to the bereaved family members.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2021 11:08:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/cm-expresses-shock-over-mlcs-sudden-demise/article37592397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY