Choose a branch in which your interest lies, students told

Subject experts from the academia emphasised the relevance of core branches of engineering such as civil, mechanical, electronics and electrical that provide ample career opportunities for graduates even in the age of automation and artificial intelligence.

Engineering aspirants from various parts of the district took part in the annual ‘Career Counselling’ session organised by The Hindu Edge at Siddhartha Academy on Saturday.

Addressing the aspirants, RVR & JC College of Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering and Dean of Examinations, Prof. M. Venkateswara Rao said that every branch of engineering was important and all branches were equally required in the world.

“It is for the students to choose a branch in which their interest lies. But once you take a branch, you need to own it. The feeling of owning a branch will make you involve in the subject and search for knowledge,” he added.

“Automation has become a mainstream technology now but it requires the expertise of programming by a computer science engineer, sensors by electronics engineering and designs by mechanical engineer,” Prof. Adusumilli Srinath, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF), deemed to be University said.

“It is presumed that data analytics is a subject of IT, but companies like Boeing are looking for data analysts with a mechanical engineering background,” Prof. Srinath said stressing the importance of core branches. He further said that career growth in core engineering sectors would be stable throughout. Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology & Research, deemed to be University (VFSTR), dean (IT Systems) and professor in Computer Science and Engineering K.V. Krishna Kishore called upon the students to inculcate the habit of reading, listening and applying the qualities that are lacking among students these days.

“Youth are wasting a lot of time on WhatsApp and Facebook. There is no greatness in sharing the work of others on social media. Create something like an app on your own and share it on the public domain,” he added.

KLEF, Department of Civil, Associate Professor D. Sarath Chandra said that engineering students should have sound knowledge in the fundamentals of sciences. “Only then you will know in what branch your interest lies,” he said. “Do not just go by what parents and friends say. Have clarity on the branches available, and look for what you want. But hard work is essential irrespective of the branch. Biomedical and agricultural engineering will be the future,” Associate Prof. Y. Ravi Sekhar, VFSTR said. Later, students got their doubts clarified at an interactive session with the experts.