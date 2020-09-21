Centre’s move to disinvest stake in LIC draws flak

A round-table organised by the Insurance Corporation Employees' Union (ICEU) here on Sunday took strong objection to the proposed disinvestment of the Central government's stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Addressing the participants, CPI (M) leader and Rashtra Poura Samkshema Sangham convener Ch. Babu Rao said the LIC has been a major investor in the country's infrastructure and providing security to over 40 crore policy-holders but the Centre has resolved to pull out it's stake for the reasons which the Centre should explain.
The Central government was getting ready for an Initial Public Offering of the LIC notwithstanding the nationwide protests.
If the LIC was listed on the stock-exchanges and the Centre managed to offload its stake, the consequences for the economy would be serious, Mr. Babu Rao said.
South Central Zone Insurance Employees' Federation joint secretary G. Kishore Kumar, APNGOs' Association leader A. Vidyasagar and representatives of various organisations and trade unions took part in the round-table.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath