Bullock race fuels Sankranti revelry

Farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana vie for prizes in the Rythu Sambaralu

Farmers in large numbers participated in the Sankranti Rythu Sambaralu, a five-day inter-State utsavams, being organised by bull tamer and farmer Yarlagadda Venkat Rao at V.R. Siddhartha College grounds at Kanuru.

“The aim of organising Sankranti Rythu Sambaralu is to explain the sacredness of cow, encourage ‘Go puja’, protect the Ongole bulls and to promote dairying in agriculture,” said Mr. Venkat Rao, who is also the Chairman of Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB).

He thanked Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for launching ‘Gudiko go matha’ programme in the State. Two Ongole variety cows have been donated to Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt and TTD on the occasion, he said.

“Farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in the bull race and cow and bull beauty shows, which concluded on Tuesday. Prizes worth more than ₹30 lakh will be awarded to the winning animals, and food and accommodation facilities were provided to the farmers, bull tamers and trainers attending the sambaralu,” the organiser said.

Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt peetadipathi Sri Nirmalanandanadha Mahaswamiji, who attended the utsavams along with adviser to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, performed ‘Go puja’ at the celebrations.

Efforts lauded

Speaking on the occasion, Mahaswamiji said performing pujas to ‘Go matha’ was equal to doing pujas to all goddesses. He praised Mr. Venkat Rao for his efforts to keep the tradition alive and protecting cows.

Farmers from Nalgonda, Warangal, Nizamabad, Yanam, East and West Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, Krishna, Guntur and other places attended the celebrations.