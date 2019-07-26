Vijayawada

Building workers protest against ban on sand mining

Up in arms: Members of Building Workers’ Union staging a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada .

Up in arms: Members of Building Workers’ Union staging a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada .   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

more-in

Demand that the govt. resume mining operations under official supervision

The Krishna District Building Workers’ Union, under the aegis of CITU, staged a protest in the city against the State government’s recent 15-day ban on the sand mining.

There are 73 sand reaches in the district that cannot be touched due to the ban.

The union leaders said that over two lakhs labourers engaged in sand mining were severely affected by the ban. Besides this, the onset of monsoon has added to their grief.

They demanded that the State government resume the mining operations under the supervision of the Mining Department.

The union demanded that the new sand policy which is said to be implemented from September 5 should ensure a secured livelihood to the workers of these sand quarries.

In addition, the union leaders along with the workers who gathered in large numbers, demanded that a welfare board be instituted so as to ensure that the workers get a steady pension and a subsidy in educational institutions for their children.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 11:49:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/building-workers-protest-against-ban-on-sand-mining/article28717673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY