Building workers protest against ban on sand mining

The Krishna District Building Workers’ Union, under the aegis of CITU, staged a protest in the city against the State government’s recent 15-day ban on the sand mining.

There are 73 sand reaches in the district that cannot be touched due to the ban.

The union leaders said that over two lakhs labourers engaged in sand mining were severely affected by the ban. Besides this, the onset of monsoon has added to their grief.

They demanded that the State government resume the mining operations under the supervision of the Mining Department.

The union demanded that the new sand policy which is said to be implemented from September 5 should ensure a secured livelihood to the workers of these sand quarries.

In addition, the union leaders along with the workers who gathered in large numbers, demanded that a welfare board be instituted so as to ensure that the workers get a steady pension and a subsidy in educational institutions for their children.