Benz Circle flyover ready for commissioning: Kesineni

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas said that the Benz Circle flyover was all set to be thrown open to public in a few days as the works related to the first phase of the project have been almost completed.
Mr. Srinivas along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists, carrying the tri-colour and the TDP flags, visited the flyover on Saturday. They showered flowers and raised ‘Jai Amaravati’ slogans.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Srinivas said, “I have spoken to the NHAI officials. The flyover could be opened for traffic utilisation in two to three days. This is a three-lane flyover and traffic can move without any obstruction from Novotel hotel to Skew Bridge junction.”
He said that the second phase of the project would begin in three months.
