Be tech-savvy, HCL tophoncho tells students

Keeping pace with changing technologies is key to a successful career in the industry, said Guru Kamakolanu, Director, Global Operations, HCL Technologies Ltd.

He was addressing students of Andhra Loyola College at a techno meet Scientia-2020 held at the auditorium on the college campus on Tuesday. He said it was important for students to lead a disciplined life as it would help them grow in all spheres.

Organised by the Department of Computer Science in the college, the event witnessed participation of a large number of students representing different colleges in the city. In paper presentation, students of P.B. Siddhartha College won the first prize while the second position was bagged by Gowtham Degree College team.

In poster presentation, Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala students emerged the winners. In quiz, the first prize was bagged by Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and the second prize went to P.B. Siddhartha College. In programme writing, P.B. Siddhartha College came first and students of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala bagged the second place. In ‘treasure hunt,’ P.B. Siddhartha College won the event and in a jam session, the first prize was given to P.B. Siddhartha College and second to Maris Stella College.