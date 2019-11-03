Vijayawada

Astrologer felicitated

more-in

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao felicitated noted astrologer Mulugu Ramalingeswara Varaprasad in the city on Saturday in recognition of his services to people.

The programme was organised by the A.P. Film and Television Promotion Council, Kameswari Vaidik Services and Maa Telugu Talli Foundation at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu and others were present.

Earlier, the dignitaries conferred the title ‘Jyotishya Sastra Visarada’ title on Mr. Vara Prasad and released a compilation of his works.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2019 8:15:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/astrologer-felicitated/article29869053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY