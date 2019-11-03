Astrologer felicitated

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao felicitated noted astrologer Mulugu Ramalingeswara Varaprasad in the city on Saturday in recognition of his services to people.

The programme was organised by the A.P. Film and Television Promotion Council, Kameswari Vaidik Services and Maa Telugu Talli Foundation at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu and others were present.

Earlier, the dignitaries conferred the title ‘Jyotishya Sastra Visarada’ title on Mr. Vara Prasad and released a compilation of his works.