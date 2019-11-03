Astrologer felicitated

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao felicitated noted astrologer Mulugu Ramalingeswara Varaprasad in the city on Saturday in recognition of his services to people.
The programme was organised by the A.P. Film and Television Promotion Council, Kameswari Vaidik Services and Maa Telugu Talli Foundation at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.
Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu and others were present.
Earlier, the dignitaries conferred the title ‘Jyotishya Sastra Visarada’ title on Mr. Vara Prasad and released a compilation of his works.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.