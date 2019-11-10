Assess loss due to floods in areas upstream of Polavaram: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the panel constituted by it to assess the loss suffered by those residing in the areas upstream of the Polavaram project during the recent floods and submit a report to it before January 31, 2020.

NGT Principal Bench, comprising Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson, two judicial members – Justice S.P. Wangdi and K. Ramakrishnan – and expert member Nagin Nanda, in an order, asked the panel, comprising the representatives of the Central and State PCBs, Forest Department and West Godavari district Collector, to assess the losses to those living villages covered under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package.

The tribunal, in the same order, asked the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to take steps in addition to those already proposed to compensate for the losses.

‘Not satisfied’

Referring to reports on measures implemented and Action Taken Reports submitted by the PPA and other line departments, the NGT said they did “not fully satisfy the steps required to be taken.”

The NGT issued the order in connection with a petition on environmental protection during the course of constructing the project filed by New Delhi- based economist Pentapati Pulla Rao. The petitioner’s advocate, Sravan Kumar, told The Hindu that the NGT granted permission to Mr. Pulla Rao to furnish a representation to the panel through the District Magistrate and Collector, and posted the matter for hearing on February 20, 2020.