‘Article 351 applicable only to minority languages’

Minister for Higher Education Adimulapu Suresh has said that the provisions of Article 351 and 351 (A) on promoting the mother tongue are applicable to only logistic minority languages.
Defending the decision to introduce English as a medium of instruction from the year 2020, Mr. Suresh said that the move would benefit lakhs of students to compete at the global level.
The Minister was speaking at the 70th Constitution Day celebrations held at the A.P. Residential Regional Centre for Excellence at Tadikonda.
Stating that equal justice to all communities in a country of such massive diversity was only possible through the Constitution, the Minister said that the effort of Dr. B.R Ambedkar in drafting the largest Constitution in the world was commendable.
Tadikonda MLA Vundalli Sridevi also spoke.
