Arrangements at brisk pace for Dasara celebrations in city

With just five days left for Dasara festivities to begin, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam authorities are putting in efforts to ensure foolproof arrangements for the 10-day festival. The arrangements are likely to be in place in a day or two.

Roads leading to the temple are being spruced up and the work to erect barricades has gained momentum. Arches have been erected on Canal road and other places welcoming pilgrims. The queue lines start from the Vinayaka temple on Canal road.

Annadanam, water supply, ghat road electrification, cloakrooms, footwear stand, toilets and temporary dressing rooms are some of the arrangements.

Darshan tickets are priced at ₹300 and ₹100 besides a free darshan queue line. Thirteen prasadam counters, including one on ghat road, will be opened.

₹7 crore budget

Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu says that the budget for the festival will be about ₹7 crore. The devasthanam will ensure a hassle-free darshan to all devotees visiting the temple. They expect 10-15 lakh devotees, including Bhavanis, to visit the temple this year.

On Moola Nakshatram day when the presiding deity will give darshan as goddess Saraswati, 2-3 lakh devotees are expected. Two Sundays and a Friday during the 10-day festival is expected to result in a higher turnout, he explains.

The temple has planned to ply free bus services from Rajiv Gandhi Park, the railway station and the bus stand to Indrakeeladri. Emergency exits are being provided in queue lines for every five metres. The management will supply water sachets and extend medical assistance to devotees. A 24X7 toll-free number 18004259099 will be operational during the festival for the convenience of the pilgrims, he says.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for annadanam during the festival. It is estimated that about 25,000 devotees will turn up every day for annadanam facility, which is at the Sringeri Mutt downhill. Shower baths, toilets, information centres, changing rooms, medical aid etc. will be available at the ghats, he adds.