APERC for quarterly reports from DISCOMs on status of complaints

APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy has directed that the DISCOMs should submit quarterly reports on the status of consumer grievances, and to set up complaint boxes from mandal level, according to an official release.

He issued instructions to the CMDs of DISCOMs to take immediate steps for bringing transparency in the system and increasing accountability among officials.

The complaint boxes are to be opened by the 1st of every month and complaints referred to the officers concerned through e-office. Consumers should be allowed to submit copies of their complaints to the officers if they so desire. Direct complaints should be attended within 48 hours without waiting for the boxes to be opened.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy directed that all field officers should be able to upload the copies of complaints and the action taken by them on the websites of DISCOMs. He also directed the DISCOMs to display monthly reports on the status of complaints on their websites.