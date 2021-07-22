A.P. Press Academy notification on journalism course today

Andhra Pradesh Press Academy (APPA) Chairman Devireddy Sreenath released the brochure of the certificate course in journalism being offered in association with Vikrama Simhapuri University, on Wednesday. Mr. Sreenath told mediapersons that interested journalists and those seeking a career in journalism could join the three-month course.

hile the classes would be conducted online by APPA, the examinations would be held by Vikrama Simhapuri University at centres to be decided on the basis of number of candidates.

The minimum educational qualification is Intermediate for journalists and graduation for non-journalists. The notification would be issued on July 22 and the last date for applying is August 20. The classes would commence in the second week of September. Assignments had to be submitted in the second week of November and the final examinations would be conducted in the first week of December. The fee is ₹1,500 for journalists and ₹.3,000 for non-journalists. Further details obtain through phone number 9154104393 or pressacademycontact@

gmail.com