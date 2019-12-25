AP govt. refers illegal mining cases to CBI

The State government on Tuesday issued an order listing the details of illegal mining/quarrying and transportation of limestone in Konanki of Piduguralla mandal, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district. The government, in its order 172 listed the cases, name of the police station, place of the case of occurrence and the accused except Telugu Desam Party leader and former MLA from Gurajala Yerapathineni Srinivasa Rao.

As many as 18 cases, including that of the former MLA, were referred to the CBI. No FIR has been filed against Mr. Srinivasa Rao barring public interest litigation (PIL) filed by T.G.V. Krishna Reddy in High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The PIL No. 170/2106 was referred to in the GO. The State government had already issued an order No. 111 in November 2019 stating that it has decided to entrust the cases to the CBI under Section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The previous government ordered a CID probe after the High Court pulled up it about illegal mining.