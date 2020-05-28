All set for launch of Rythu Bharosa Kendras

All is set for the launch of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the State to supply seed, fertilizers, and seedlings to agriculture, aquaculture, and horticulture farmers during the ensuing kharif season. In all, 10,641 RBKs, attached with digital kiosks, will be set up at village secretariats, which will function throughout the year.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the RBKs online on May 30. The newly set-up RBKs will have digital kiosks and an App to help farmers know the real time market prices. The Agriculture, AP Agros, AP Seeds, Horticulture, Sericulture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry departments will jointly monitor the functioning of RBKs. Farmers have to place orders through the kiosks and the staff of Agriculture and Aquaculture departments will deliver the stocks in villages.

“We have 11,181 grama sachivalayams and enough stocks are being kept ready to supply to farmers. Pre-tested seeds and fertilizers with a quality seal will be supplied online through RBKs. All the products will be tested at Dr. Y.S.R. Agri Labs and other designated labs. In case of sub-standard samples, action will be taken as per the G.O. No. 116,” said Special Commissioner (Agriculture) H. Arun Kumar.

“AP Agros arranged 65 warehouses across the State (five in each district) and the orders placed by farmers will be supplied within 48 hours,” said AP State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited Managing Director Shrikesh B. Lathkar.

AP State Seeds Development Corporation (APSSDC) Managing Director G. Shekar Babu said RBKs would prevent middlemen and spurious products and curb high prices. Only certified products would be supplied through the newly set-up RBKs, he said.

Janata Bazaars

Mr. Arun Kumar said the digital kiosks would have touch screen front camera, Aadhar enabled finger printing scanner and other features. Kiosks would provide information on market intelligence, market prices, information on procurement centres, weather forecast and other services. Village agriculture assistants, horticulture assistants, animal husbandry staff and fisheries development officers and other staff would be available at all RBKs.

A technical support unit comprising agriculture and allied departments, institutions, universities, research centres and experts were constituted to guide farmers from time to time.

“We are planning to establish Janata Bazars, more godowns for storing, grading and packing, improve farm transport facilities and market intelligence, availability of land records at village level, issue Rythu Bharosa cards to farmers and provide services of banking correspondents at village-level,” the Agriculture Special Commissioner explained.

An integrated call centre would be set up at the Agriculture Commissionerate to address the problems and provide solutions to farmers. A mini digital studio, digital signage would be integrated with the call centre to give technical content to farmers through smart TVs at RBKs, Mr. Arun Kumar added.