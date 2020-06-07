Vijayawada

Air passengers irked

Long wait, lack of information and failure to stick to social distancing norm by some at the testing centre irk air passengers who land in the city. While the flyers complain of several lapses at the swab testing centre, the officials blame the former for overcrowding and turning a deaf ear to instructions.

It barely takes two hours to reach Visakhapatnam from faraway destinations like Delhi and Mumbai but passengers are being made to wait for over three hours for the swab test and furnishing of details at the centre in the Port Sitarama Kalyana Mandapam, they complain. In the absence of markings on the floor, passengers stand just behind each other in queue, they say.

The baggage collection at the airport was handled well but there was no social distancing as many passengers were crowding at one point along the conveyor belt to pick up their luggage, some say.

According to airport Director M. Raja Kishore, "There are markings and we advise passengers to maintain physical distance in view of the pandemic but there is nothing we can do, if they do not heed our advice or behave irresponsibly."

