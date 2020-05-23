Vijayawada

Agency sticks to norms, stays COVID-free

Tribal people in Godavari agency set an example by observing physical distance at markets, weekly shandies

The tribal people of the East Godavari agency area have set an example by observing physical distance strictly at the weekly shandies and shops that were permitted to open a few days ago.

Not even a single COVID-19 case has been registered in the tribal heartland under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Rampachodavaram and Chintooru in the East Godavari district.

Chintooru ITDA Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana tells The Hindu, "We have reopened the weekly shandies, enabling the tribal families to trade their products and purchase commodities after May 18. The people thronging the shandies are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. Village volunteers have been roped in to manage the crowd."

No contact with outsiders

The majority of the people prefer to reach their destination by walk and avoid close contact with others in the agency. "The essential commodities and rice under the public distribution system are being home delivered by village volunteers," he explains.

"At least 2,000 migrant workers pass through our agency area to reach Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha by walk. We are ensuring that they do not come into contact with the local tribals," he adds.

Presenting a similar picture of the Rampa agency, ITDA-Rampachodavaram in charge Project Officer Praveen Adithya says: "All the local markets have been opened and are buzzing but there is not even a single tribal man or woman without wearing a mask or some cloth cover over the face. Everybody in the agency is observing physical distance strictly at the markets."

