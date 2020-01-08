ACB raids forest official, unearths properties valued at ₹3.08 crore

Sleuths of the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the properties of Kona Rama Krishna, Divisional Manager, Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited (APFDCL), Eluru, on Tuesday.

Properties worth about ₹3.08 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income have been seized, said ACB Director-General P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.

Simultaneous raids were conducted on the assets of the divisional manager in West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad and at Chennai.

Ramakrishna, a native of Sanivarapupeta, in Eluru, was under suspension since three months on charges of corruption, the DG said.

The accused officer joined in government service as Assistant Plantation Manager in June 1982, and promoted as Plantation Manager in 2010.

Later, he was elevated as divisional manager in APFDCL and was posted in Eluru.

Hand loans

ACB officials seize ₹8.67 lakh cash and noticed that the accused officer gave hand loans to the tune of ₹62 lakh. The officials seized 822 grams of gold, 3 kgs of silver and other material. The accused was found to have a bank balance of ₹5 lakh.

A Disproportionate Assets case has been registered and Mr. Rama Krishna was arrested by the police.

He would be produced in the ACB Court, the ACB DG said.