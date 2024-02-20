Abandoned infant rescued, shifted to Vijayawada hospital

February 20, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Anganwadi workers and staff of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) rescued an infant on a hill near Kothapeta, under two town police station limits, and shifted the baby to Old Government General Hospital, Vijayawada.

Locals who noticed the male baby in the buses alerted the child helpline, who rescued and lodged a complaint with the police.

“The baby had suffered minor injuries as the accused threw him into the bushes from a height. The condition of the infant is stable,” said NTR District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Y. Johnson.

“The ICPS, Anganwadi and the Child Helpline staff are trying to trace the mother, who abandoned the baby,” Mr. Johnson said on February 20.