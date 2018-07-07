A swirl of woes stares at Tirupati

more-in

With the heavy floods that wreaked havoc on the temple city of Tirupati two years back still fresh in memory, the denizens await the monsoon season ahead with bated breath.

The presence of the Tirumala hills on the north and the scores of low-lying water bodies to its north-east and east is a clear indication to the city’s incline. During the monsoon season, the storm water drains get filled up not only on their own, but also due to the water flowing from Tirumala. Tackling this inflow that suddenly and heavily chokes the drains and leaves a ruinous effect is what bothers the civic authorities.

Desiltation of drains, a primary step mandatory ahead of the monsoon, is under way. As encroachment of the main drain rules out the possibility of mechanised desiltation, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is rather forced to depend on manpower to physically remove the silt piled up, either in the form of building debris or the mud brought in through rain water. Three stretches have been identified for the process, of which work is already allocated in two. Rather than the drain network that criss-crosses the city, the corporation has to look beyond its limits and strengthen the low-lying areas where the water flows.

Plastic garbage generated by the denizens and the visiting pilgrims is the major culprit clogging the drains. “We have asked the hotels, choultries, function halls and commercial establishments and now appeal to the general public to desist from indiscriminate disposal of plastic carry bags,” says MCT Commissioner V. Vijay Rama Raju, who has recently taken over the reins of the civic administration. The city is categorised into three zones, viz., east, west and south, and sub-divided into 10 sectors. Immediately after taking over, Mr. Raju increased the number of sanitary inspectors from seven to 22 and also initiated steps for decentralised monitoring.

The two railway under-bridges on the east and the west of the station are the major spots that succumb to a heavy downpour. Water flowing from the western side submerges the rail under-bridge at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Circle. In fact, the retaining wall collapsed last year which was re-built in a record time. “After heavy rain, we now require just five to six hours to clear the water-logging and make the subways ready for commuters,” adds Mr. Raju.

Reducing pressure on drain

Strengthening the drains is a significant exercise taken up three years back, where the brick structures are replaced with concrete walls. The last leg of the work, measuring 90 metres, is going on at the Ramanuja Circle. The Sankarambadi Sundarachari Circle near Lakshmipuram, considered the lowest point within the city limits, receives excess inflow in case of a cloudburst. As a result, water logging is a regular feature. The main drain also cleaves into two at this point, one towards Lakshmipuram and the other towards Renigunta Road. Work is now on to deepen and strengthen the drain towards Renigunta Road, to reduce pressure on Lakshmipuram and avoid submergence of the slum-like locality.

Having geared up its machinery, the MCT authorities are confident of meeting the monsoon season.