A drone for every pocket

With a strong demand for drones from commercial photographers, prices have come down vastly in the past few years. Major drone manufacturers have introduced smaller variants of their bestselling models for affordable prices. Now, one can buy a drone with basic camera equipment for just about ₹12,000. The smallest professional drones available in the market weigh about 300 grams and can fly up to a height of 50 metres from ground level.Depending on the features of the camera and the flying capacity, prices can go into lakhs. The Energy Department is reportedly planning to engage drones which cost a whopping ₹50 lakh to monitor high-tension power lines across the State. The high-capacity drones are capable of flying to a distance of up to 8 km. This helps authorities check the condition of equipment on the HT towers which are mostly located in isolated areas and agriculture fields, which are sometimes inaccessible by road.