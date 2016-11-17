They came, they saw and they rooted for India

‘India Zindabad’ chant reverberated in high decibels as Indian girls triumphed over the visiting West Indies at Mulapadu, a sleepy village, which is touted to be the future cricketing hub of Krishna district.

All three matches at the Mulapadu cricket playfield witnessed thousands of spectators, most of them from near by villages, rooting for Mithali Raj-led India and three-in-a-row victories made them go bonkers. They clapped and cheered when Indian girls did a victory lap with the trophy.

Those with smartphones took ‘selfies’ with players and the playfield as backdrop. The painter-turned-cricketer Kareem who presented an oil painting to Indian skipper Mithali Raj presented a pencil sketch of Windes dashing opener Chris Gayle to West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor.

“This is a red letter day in the history of Krishna District Cricket Association. This venue will witness more number of first class matches in the future,” felt ACA Central Zone secretary Koka Ramesh.

Quality cricket, exhibited by both the teams, was a treat for most of the spectators, who were witnessing an international match for the first time at a venue which was until two years back was cotton field.

“We want sixer….” was the common shout heard from the crowd, and Veda Krishnamurthy who shone with the bat was the most–uttered ( nay shouted) name among the Indians. “This triumph will boost the confidence of our team which will be taking part in the qualifiers at Colombo,” said Indian skipper Mithali Raj.

Australia, (30), England (25), New Zealand (22) and West Indies (22) have qualified for the 2017 World Cup directly. As the India and Pakistan series appears doubtful, India’s chances of garnering more points to qualify directly is bleak.

The real test for Indians will begin from Friday when they clash with the West Indies in the three T-20 fixtures.

“West Indians are the world champion in the shortest format and we have a daunting task in hand,” said Indian coach Purnima Rau.

The T-20 series will be special for Andhra Cricket Association as one of its promising players — S. Meghna — will be be wearing the Indian colours as member of the squad.