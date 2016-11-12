State govt. proposes school of governance

The State government is contemplating staring ‘International School of Governance’ to impart training in public administration, according to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
At a review meeting on planning here on Friday, he said the institutions of such kind were required for better and transparent governance. The government was planning to bring more transparency in governance.
Discussing on high priority goals prepared by the planning department targeting 2030, Mr. Naidu asked the officials study procedures adopted by the national and international rating agencies in rating. The government proposes to give ratings to government departments. The ratings would be based poverty ratio, malnutrition, production of foodgrains, irrigation water availability, IMR, MMR, immunisation, literacy, literacy among women, per capita income, growth rate, power, forest cover, online governance services, renewable energy, he said, adding, the rating should improve competitive spirit.
CM says institutions of such kind are required for better and transparent governance
