Vijayawada

Over 50 adventurers rappel city’s hill

A girl climbing down the Moghalrajpuram hill near Siddhartha Junction as part of rappelling in Vijayawada on Sunday. —Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Over 50 enthusiasts of all age groups from the city had the experience of climbing down from the hills of Moghalrajpuram on Sunday as part of the rappelling activity organised by the Vijayawada Adventure Club.

Children, men and women from various professions took part in the activity and managed to climb down the 200-foot-high hill near Siddhartha Junction.

“The session began with an introduction of the activity and tools like carabineers, descenders, harnesses and rappelling ropes before a demonstration of rappelling techniques and safety system followed by guided attempts,” according to the organiser U. Raghunath Reddy.

The activity which started early in the morning went on till afternoon.

“Most of the participants are new to the feat and are aptly trained physically and mentally. The turnout was good and more are interested to take part in future,” he added.

While all the tools are provided by the organisers, participants brought helmets, seat horns, shoes and other life protecting gear on their own.

Each of the participants also paid a nominal fee to register for the activity.















