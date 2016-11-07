Karthika Masam revellers throng island for vana bhojanam

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) are upbeat. It is the auspicious Karthika Masam , the picnic season that brings large crowds to the picturesque Bhavani Island, filling its coffers.

The sprawling island in River Krishna makes for an ideal destination for traditional vana bhojanam parties that offer something for everybody.

Besides country swings and adventure sports like spider web and Burma Bridge which are an instant hit with the visitors, the lush green lawn adorning the Berm Park is a big draw for those seeking respite from the polluted city environs to unwind and chill out on the riverbank. A sport like country swings go well with the Traditional vana bhojanam where women in groups soar high in the air, swaying back and forth seated on large ropes tied to the branches of trees.

If activities like crawling through an artificially constructed spider web, a huge net tied in an open space with all its corners closed, is a major hit with the young and sprightly children, the Burma bridge, an adventure trail involving a walk on a rope that requires courage, determination and utmost concentration to maintain a balance, is the destination for those oozing with adventure spirit. A couple of volleyball and tennicoit courts take care of the interests of the sports freaks.

The Karthika Masam has contributed a great deal to the popularity of this island resort. Corporate honchos too have started stepping out of their boardrooms to hold their all-important conferences here in the conference halls located amidst lush green surroundings on the banks of the pristine river.

Adventure junkies are spoilt for choice. They have more than one option to ride in the wind. Adventure sports like parasailing, jet skis, flying boards and many other sports that give instant adrenaline rush beckon fun-lovers.

Zorbing is yet another exciting sport that allows one to roll on the water from inside a plastic structure. Also adding to the buzz on the river banks is demonstration of a fly board, taking the adventure level to a new high. It’s a never-before-seen feat for people of Vijayawada performed on the river water surface. Experts exhibiting this feat have a board fixed to their feet, which are connected to a turbine that allows them to rise into the air, dive and jump out of the water and perform various freestyle feats.